The Guardian: Biden hails ‘bold action’ of US government with order on safe use of AI 

Caitriona Fitzgerald, the deputy director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) said the privacy protections in the order are particularly necessary given the lack of federal protections in the US.

“While EPIC continues to call on Congress to pass a comprehensive privacy law that limits the mass data collection that fuels harmful uses of technology, this executive order is a significant step towards establishing the necessary fairness, accountability, and transparency guardrails to protect people from discrimination and inequality facilitated by AI systems,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.

Read more here.