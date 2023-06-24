The Guardian: Health data privacy post-Roe: can our information be used against us?
June 24, 2023
“Individuals should not have to fear prosecution or criminalization, and the onus should not be on them to understand how to limit the collection, use, transfer and retention of their personal information,” said Sara Geoghegan, legal counsel at the public interest research center the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC). “But unfortunately, that is the legal reality that we find ourselves in.”
