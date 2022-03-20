The Hill: Major government surveillance revelations fail to make a big splash
March 20, 2022
“Given the breadth of this type of surveillance and its roots in an unaccountable claim of inherent presidential power, Congress must act now or risk diminishing its own power to conduct intelligence oversight and to establish the rules governing intelligence surveillance of Americans,” wrote the groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Project on Government Oversight.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate