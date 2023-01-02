The Inquirer: Experts Warn Smart Toys Could Collect And Sell Your Kids’ Data
The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) called on the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to strictly regulate data collection on children.
EPIC’s executive director Alan Butler explained his calls for more limits on smart toys. “It’s just not really realistic, for a parent, as you say, to be able to parse these legal documents,” he said.
