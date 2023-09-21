The Intercept: Uninvited and Unaccountable: How CBP Policed George Floyd Protests
September 21, 2023
Jeramie Scott, director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center’s Project on Surveillance Oversight, said that such surveillance has a chilling effect on protesters’ First Amendment rights. “Agencies like CBP have no business conducting domestic surveillance and law enforcement operations that have nothing to do with the agency’s mission,” he said. “Surveillance tech will not solve structural racism in this country but has and will continue to exacerbate it without meaningful change.”
Read more here.
