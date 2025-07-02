News
The NPR Politics Podcast: Exclusive: The Trump administration is building a national citizenship data system
July 2, 2025
So we spoke to John Davisson about this. He’s the director of litigation at the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center. I mean, and he says, you know, to have something this monumental of a change, you really need to have a public conversation about it. There needs to be opportunity for the public to weigh in, to give comment, and even for elected officials to weigh in as well.
Read and listen here.
