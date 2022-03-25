The Quint: Start-Up Offering Free Crypto in Exchange for Eye Scans Raises $100 Mn: Report

John Davisson, an attorney at the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), told the publication that this company and this currency should simply not exist since there isn’t much assurance that Worldcoin will be able to protect the sensitive data.

There also isn’t any confirmation that Worldcoin’s eye-scanning technology is watertight and can’t be bypassed.

Projects like this, which could pose serious threats to user privacy, is why Vitalik Buterin, the co-creator of Ethereum, told Time that cypto has “a lot of dystopian potential if implemented wrong.”

