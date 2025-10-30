The Record: Coalition calls on FTC to block Meta from using chatbot interactions to target ads, personalize content 

In a letter sent to FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson and other commissioners, the coalition of nonprofits — including the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Center for Digital Democracy — called on the agency to block Meta’s plans by treating the program as illegal under the commission’s Section 5 provision barring unfair and deceptive practices.

“The FTC has a sordid history of letting Meta off the hook, and this is where it’s gotten us: industrial-scale privacy abuses brought to you by a chatbot that pretends to be your friend,” John Davisson, director of litigation for EPIC said in a prepared statement.

“Meta’s appalling chatbot scheme should be a wake-up call to the Commission. It’s time to get serious about reigning in Meta.”

