News
The Record: Coalition calls on FTC to block Meta from using chatbot interactions to target ads, personalize content
October 30, 2025
In a letter sent to FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson and other commissioners, the coalition of nonprofits — including the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Center for Digital Democracy — called on the agency to block Meta’s plans by treating the program as illegal under the commission’s Section 5 provision barring unfair and deceptive practices.
“The FTC has a sordid history of letting Meta off the hook, and this is where it’s gotten us: industrial-scale privacy abuses brought to you by a chatbot that pretends to be your friend,” John Davisson, director of litigation for EPIC said in a prepared statement.
“Meta’s appalling chatbot scheme should be a wake-up call to the Commission. It’s time to get serious about reigning in Meta.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate