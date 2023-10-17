The Record: Delete-your-data laws have a perennial problem: Data brokers who fail to register 

John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said there is something to Gordley’s strategy. Noting the “meager penalties” for brokers who don’t comply, he said the registries alone are “not all that helpful.”

They are useful for giving policy makers and advocates an “initial look at the scale of the market,” but not its full scope or any real hint at what each broker is doing, he said.

“The registry is an important first step,” Davisson added, calling California’s Delete Act a good example of what can follow.

