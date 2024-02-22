The Record: FTC hits Avast with $16.5 million fine over allegations of selling users’ browsing data 

Privacy advocates were stunned by the extent of the violations and called the case unprecedented.

“It’s hard to overstate how invasive Avast’s actions were,” said John Davisson, litigation director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “Browsing information is among the most sensitive personal data there is, often yielding private insights that consumers don’t even share with family or friends.”

Davisson added that the case underscores how companies use “false assurances of ‘anonymized’ data to defend their commercial exploitation of our personal information.”