The Record: FTC publishes updates to children’s privacy rule, easing fears that Trump admin would nix it
April 25, 2025
“This is the first real significant regulatory change on the federal level as it relates to kids’ online privacy in decades,” Suzanne Bernstein, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center said. “In addition to new disclosure requirements and a massive requirement to create an information security program, it also slows the flow of data to third parties for advertising and other purposes.”
