The Record: FTC settles second case with geolocation data broker in two weeks
January 18, 2024
Abuse of location data is increasingly under scrutiny. In a complaint filed with the FTC Thursday, the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) and Accountable Tech urged the agency to investigate Google, which they said did not promptly erase location records for users who had visited abortion clinics — even though the tech giant allegedly said it would.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate