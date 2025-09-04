News
The Record: Google hit with $425 million verdict in privacy class action suit
September 4, 2025
“The jury found that Google did violate their promises and that whatever safeguards they had put in place technologically, it still represented a substantial privacy violation that warranted half a billion dollars in damages,” Alan Butler, executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said. “It’s a huge verdict to win.”
