The Record: Judge allows case against geolocation data broker Kochava to proceed 

“This is the clearest statement yet by a court that selling location data can be an unfair trade practice,” said John Davisson, the director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “Kochava and other data brokers have built a business off of bootlegging the most sensitive details of our lives.”

The ruling is a “bright red warning to those companies and another boost to the FTC’s efforts to rein in a fundamentally exploitative industry,” Davisson added.

Read more here.