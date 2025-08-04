The Record: Jury ‘sends a message’ on app privacy in ruling against Meta

“It sends a message to the industry, or it should, that courts are taking this seriously and considering the impact of these broadly unregulated ad tracking systems,” said Suzanne Bernstein, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

Bernstein said the plaintiffs didn’t have to prove that “every single piece of data could be specifically traced back to [a specific] person. It was inferred that the value of this data is that it can be identifiable.”

