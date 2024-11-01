News
The Record: Police seek compromise with CFPB as regulator mulls reining in investigator access to sensitive data
November 1, 2024
The rule may close a loophole which has allowed police to obtain individuals’ Social Security and telephone numbers without judicial oversight. CFPB has signaled that it could require a court order or a search warrant for law enforcement to continue to access that information as they do now, said John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
