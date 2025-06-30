News
The Record: Porn-site age checks will be harder to fight after ruling on Texas law, experts say
June 30, 2025
The justices erred by failing to consider other less invasive means of age-gating porn, said Tom McBrien, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. Examples include methods “that do not create a record of which users visited which websites,” McBrien said.
