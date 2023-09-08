The Record: The strongest data privacy bill passed this year focused on health. It’s already a model for other states
September 8, 2023
Leveraging the post-Dobbs juggernaut
Part of what makes Washington’s law transformative, said Sara Geoghegan, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, is how it defines and targets which “covered entities” will have to ask users for their permission to gather consumer health data.
“The scope here of covered entities is broad and the scope here of covered data is broad,” Geoghegan said, pointing out that the provision will have a big impact on major tech companies who she said maintain “massive data centers” in Washington.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate