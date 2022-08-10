The Record: Why experts have hope in the federal privacy bill – even if it doesn’t pass
August 10, 2022
“We are long overdue for a strong federal privacy standard and we have never been this close to making that a reality,” said Alan Butler, Executive Director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center or EPIC.
Read the full article here.
