The Record: With protections against AI bias removed, data privacy bill ‘impossible for civil society to support’
June 25, 2024
“When companies use our personal data to make decisions about us, they should not be allowed to do so in ways that discriminate,” Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said in a statement.
She included a call to members of Congress to “reinstate the civil rights provisions in APRA.”
