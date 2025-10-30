News
The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint: Padilla, Peters File Amicus Brief Opposing Trump Administration’s Illegal Ploy to Purge Voter Rolls
October 30, 2025
The League of Women Voters, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, and other plaintiffs are represented by Democracy Forward Foundation, the Campaign Legal Center, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, and Fair Elections Center.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate