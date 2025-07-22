The Texas Tribune: As Texas embraces federal immigration database to verify voter citizenship, some experts are worried

John Davisson, director of litigation with the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a privacy watchdog group, said SAVE shouldn’t be used for purposes it wasn’t originally designed for, especially without robust scrutiny and input from both Congress and the public.

“If there’s a sort of mission creep, if it starts to expand, that’s upending the expectations of the people who approved and created the system in the first place,” Davisson said. “It’s upending the expectations of the public and the people who are submitting to verification against this database. And that’s a privacy violation.”

