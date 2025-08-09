News
The Travel: U.S. Government To Investigate The TSA For Forcing Americans To Submit To Unconstitutional Rule That Goes Against Their Rights
August 9, 2025
Most people refusing facial recognition procedures do so due to privacy concerns. The Electronic Privacy Information Center is now advocating a ban on this technology. Its official website states that these procedures allow for ‘identification on a mass scale without consent,’ which is obviously problematic.
