News
The Washington Post: 23andMe is out of bankruptcy. You should still delete your DNA.
July 17, 2025
“I wouldn’t say that this sale erases the previous concerns that consumers and congresspeople and regulators had about data privacy,” said Sara Geoghegan, a senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “This wasn’t a company with an immaculate record.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate