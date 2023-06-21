The Washington Post: Schumer launches ‘all hands on deck’ push to regulate AI

Ben Winters, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center advocacy group, said that casting AI as a novel challenge “erases a lot of the progress that has been made about articulating the harms of AI … and what are some ideas to regulate it.” And he expressed concern that Schumer is putting too much emphasis on boosting innovation rather than setting guardrails for the development and deployment of AI.

“It seems like they are prioritizing Schumer seeming forward-thinking rather than recognizing the reality of the circumstance,” Winters said in an interview.

Read the full article here.