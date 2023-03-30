The Washington Post: The U.S.’s sixth state privacy law is too ‘weak,’ advocates say
March 30, 2023
“We don’t want states to be passing weak privacy laws that really put all of the burden on consumers to try to protect their own privacy and don’t change business models at all,” Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center advocacy group, told me.
Read the full article here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate