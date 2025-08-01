News
Thmey Thmey: Facing outcry over data breach, Facebook again overhauls privacy settings
August 1, 2025
“A company whose platform is self-admittedly powerful enough to influence elections, must stay out of them,” said a letter from the groups including Consumer Watchdog, Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Center for Digital Democracy.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate