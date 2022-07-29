Time: Lawmakers Scramble to Reform Digital Privacy After Roe Reversal
July 29, 2022
Right now, though, states can only do so much, says Alan Butler, executive director and president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center. Because the U.S. lacks a comprehensive set of federal digital privacy laws, women in states banning abortion are especially vulnerable.
“The states that are more likely to restrict abortion rights,” he says, “are also the states that don’t have strong privacy laws.”
