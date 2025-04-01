News

USA Today: Oliver Stone calls on lawmakers to reopen Kennedy assassination inquiry: Key moments from JFK hearing

April 1, 2025

John Davisson, Senior Counsel and Director of Litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center called the rollout “sloppy.”   

When asked about how Congress can keep ensure transparency within executive branch agencies, Davisson urged that the most important thing was providing “resources to agencies” so that information can be viewed in a “timely fashion.” 

Read more here.

Support Our Work

EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.

Donate