VentureBeat: AI regulation: A state-by-state roundup of AI bills
August 9, 2022
Wondering where AI regulation stands in your state? Today, the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) released The State of State AI Policy, a roundup of AI-related bills at the state and local level that were passed, introduced or failed in the 2021-2022 legislative session.
Read the full article here.
