VOA: US Warrantless Surveillance Law Up for Renewal Amid Calls for Reform 

Jeramie D. Scott, senior counsel and director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center’s (EPIC) Project on Surveillance Oversight told VOA that his group believes the law should only be renewed if major safeguards are added.

“EPIC and our coalition partners have been very clear that Section 702 should not be reauthorized without significant reforms, including a warrant requirement for searches of U.S. persons’ information,” he wrote in an email exchange.

Read more here.