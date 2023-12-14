VoIP Review: FCC Strengthens Rules Against Unwanted Telemarketing Calls
December 14, 2023
The new rule clarifies the existing law, emphasizing that every prerecorded call and autodialed text containing telemarketing is illegal unless the recipient has provided prior express written agreement explicitly authorizing calls from that seller. Chris Frascella, an attorney with the Electronic Privacy Information Center, emphasized, “Once in force, this clarification should eliminate the great majority of unwanted, and unconsented to, telemarketing calls and texts.”
