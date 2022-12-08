Washington Post: A Twitter data tracker inhabits tens of thousands of websites
December 8, 2022
“They’re adding these code snippets and adding these functionalities and they think they’re getting a nifty analytics tool and a way to hone the targeting of their advertisements,” [EPIC’s John Davisson] said. “Meanwhile, the company is exposing itself to liability and putting the users at risk of significant privacy harm.”
Read the full article here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate