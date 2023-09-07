Washington Post: Intelligence community working to woo Section 702 skeptics

The spying authority — Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — allows the FBI and National Security Agency to gather electronic data without a traditional warrant based on probable cause when the target is a foreigner overseas and it’s for foreign intelligence purposes. But those intercepted exchanges sometimes include conversations with Americans, raising concerns that U.S. communications are being warrantlessly targeted in the process.

Demand Progress, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Project on Government Oversight, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Center for Democracy and Technology will be among the groups attending the ODNI meeting, CyberScoop’s Tonya Riley reported.

Read more here.