WBUR: What to know about the proposed law that would ban sales of cell phone location data in Mass.
July 17, 2023
“The Electronic Privacy Information Center has done some studies on this recently and shown that there’s been a growing market of consumer location data that’s handled by data brokers being bought by law enforcement at all different levels: federal, state, and local law enforcement,” said Sellars.
Read the full article here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate