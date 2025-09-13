News
WebProNews: Meta to Use AI for 90% of Facebook, Instagram Risk Assessments
September 13, 2025
Experts from organizations like the Electronic Privacy Information Center, as covered in their recent critique, accuse Meta of prioritizing profits over responsible AI development. They point to past incidents, such as the Cambridge Analytica scandal, as cautionary tales where inadequate risk assessment led to global fallout. Looking ahead, Meta may need to invest in transparent AI governance to mitigate these concerns, perhaps by publishing audit results or collaborating with external ethicists.
