WFTV 9: Artificial Intelligence could determine your individual price next time you fly
July 28, 2025
Sara Geoghegan with the Electronic Privacy Information Center said, “Companies know so much about our online shopping habits. Companies have very, very granular, detailed, robust profiles about us as consumers.”
Geoghegan explained consumers could get charged a different price based on their shopping habits or history, demographics, geographic location, or a wealth of other personal information retailers have on them.
