Wired: A DHS Data Hub Exposed Sensitive Intel to Thousands of Unauthorized Users 

Although the exposure occurred under the Biden administration, the memo highlights the risks of surveillance data collected on Americans that persists under the current administration, argues Jeramie Scott, the director of the Surveillance Oversight Program at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a digital rights nonprofit. In fact, he argues, the relative lack of transparency of the Trump administration and DHS’s hostility to oversight measures suggests that if a similar data breach occurred now, the public might never know. As an example, he points to the effective shuttering of the 150-person DHS oversight arm known as the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. “If this was occurring then, is this type of thing going to be captured now?” Scott asks. “Everyone should be concerned about the fact that things like this happen, and oversight has only deteriorated since this incident occurred.”

