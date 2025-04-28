News
WSB-TV: Popular apps could be collecting your data, affecting car insurance prices
April 28, 2025
“We have no way of knowing how this is going to be used against us,” said online privacy expert Sarah Geoghegan.
[…]
“You’re opting into an app that is supposed to be about family safety. You don’t understand that that means through many, like down the ecosystem, down the data chain, that that actually is your car insurance company,” Geoghegan said.
Read more here.
