WXPI: 11 Investigates: Can retailers use your personal information to charge you a different price online?
April 28, 2025
Sara Geoghegan works for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, also known at EPIC. The center helps protect consumers’ digital privacy. She says third party companies track so much we’re not aware of.
“This is creepy and invasive,” Geoghegan said. “Things like monitoring how long you stay on a page, how many seconds of a video you watch, how much you linger over a link.”
