Yahoo! Finance: Calling All Consumers Who Are Fed Up with Unsolicited Communication 

Today’s fraudsters aren’t just your standard telemarketers. With advancements in AI, these frequent calls and messages have become eerily personal, sometimes mimicking the tone, language and phone number of a close friend or family member, making it challenging for consumers to differentiate between genuine and deceptive texts and calls. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls a day are made to Americans with nearly $30 billion stolen through scam calls in 2021.

Read more here.