Yahoo! News: Can you stop your data being used to train AI systems?
October 19, 2023
Ben Winters, who leads the Electronic Privacy Information Center’s AI and Human Rights Project, said earlier this year: “In the absence of meaningful privacy regulations, that means that people can scrape really widely all over the internet, take anything that is ‘publicly available’ v that top layer of the internet for lack of a better term – and just use it in their product.”
