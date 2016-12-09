EPIC President Marc Rotenberg, speaking at the Internet Governance Forum in Guadalajara, Mexico described the early "crypto wars" during a panel on Encryption and Journalism, sponsored by UNESCO. Marc said "an email service that is not encrypted end to end is not an email service. It is something else." Marc also participated in a panel discussion on CSISAC and the role of civil society at the OECD. Copies of the latest edition of EPIC's Privacy Law Sourcebook were distributed to NGOs from Latin America.