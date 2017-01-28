EPIC Celebrates International Privacy Day
On January 28, EPIC celebrates International Privacy Day, which commemorates Convention 108, the first international treaty for privacy and data protection. EPIC and consumer organizations have urged the United States to ratify the International Privacy Convention. NGOs and Privacy experts have also expressed support for the Madrid Declaration, a substantial document that reaffirms international instruments for privacy protection, identifies new challenges, and calls for concrete actions. The complete text of the Privacy Convention is contained in the Privacy Law Sourcebook, available at the EPIC Bookstore.