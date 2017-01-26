Trump Administration Limits Scope of Privacy Act
Less than one week in office, the Trump Administration has published an Executive Order that limits the application of the federal Privacy Act. The Order states that "Agencies shall . . . ensure that their privacy policies exclude persons who are not United States citizens or lawful permanent residents from the protections of the Privacy Act . . .” Few U.S. privacy laws distinguish between U.S. and non-U.S. citizens. The Privacy Act is an exception. Some efforts were made in the last few years to update the Privacy Act, a law adopted in 1974, as the federal government now collects detailed personal information on non-U.S. citizens. The reforms were also considered legally necessary to permit U.S. firms to obtain access to the data of European consumers.