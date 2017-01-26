Less than one week in office, the Trump Administration has published an Executive Order that limits the application of the federal Privacy Act. The Order states that "Agencies shall . . . ensure that their privacy policies exclude persons who are not United States citizens or lawful permanent residents from the protections of the Privacy Act . . .” Few U.S. privacy laws distinguish between U.S. and non-U.S. citizens. The Privacy Act is an exception. Some efforts were made in the last few years to update the Privacy Act, a law adopted in 1974, as the federal government now collects detailed personal information on non-U.S. citizens. The reforms were also considered legally necessary to permit U.S. firms to obtain access to the data of European consumers.