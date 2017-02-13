EPIC and a coalition of over sixty organizations urged the Office of Management and Budget to preserve access to government information online. In a letter, the coalition called on OMB to ensure agencies give the public notice required by law before removing information. The coalition warned that agencies have begun removing information on topics "such as animal welfare, individuals with disabilities, climate change, and more from their websites." EPIC routinely advocates on behalf of open government and transparency. EPIC is currently pursuing two Freedom of Information Act lawsuits for records related to the Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.