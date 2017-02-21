EPIC has prevailed in EPIC v. FBI, a case involving a Freedom of Information Act request for privacy assessments the FBI is required to prepare. EPIC sued the Federal Bureau of Investigation after the agency failed to respond to EPIC's FOIA request for the assessments. EPIC subsequently challenged the adequacy of the agency's search for responsive documents and the FBI's claim that record could be withheld pursuant to "Exemption 7(E)," which concerns law enforcement "techniques and procedures." Today, the federal judge concluded that "the FBI neither adequately described its search nor properly justified its withholdings of information under FOIA exemption 7(E)." The Court ordered the FBI to supplement the record to address the inadequacy of the agency's search and the basis for the Exemption 7(E) claims.