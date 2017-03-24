A federal court in Washington, DC has issued a ruling in EPIC v. DHS, case involving a controversial passenger screening program operated by Customs and Border Protection. Under the program, CBP combines detailed personal information with secret algorithms to assign "risk assessments" to travelers—including US citizens. EPIC sued the DHS for information about the "Analytic Framework for Intelligence" program, and argued that the agency unlawfully withheld records under the Freedom of Information Act. As a consequence of the EPIC FOIA lawsuit, EPIC obtained important documents and prevailed in an earlier phase of the case. However, the Court declined to order the further release of certain training materials for the profiling system EPIC sought. EPIC is currently deciding whether to pursue further a legal challenge to the agency's withholding.