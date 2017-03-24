EPIC has submitted a series of urgent Freedom of Information Act requests for records concerning three witnesses who were scheduled to testify at an oversight hearing next week — Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. Chairman Devon Nunes (R-CA), abruptly cancelled the hearing on the Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, a move Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) called "an attempt to choke off public info." In today's FOIA requests, EPIC seeks to make public the information known to the witnesses about the Russian interference that would have presented to Committee members. EPIC is also pursuing related FOIA lawsuits against the FBI and ODNI. For more information about EPIC's latest open government work, visit: https://epic.org/open_gov/.