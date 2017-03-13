EPIC Names New Advisory Board Members

EPIC has announced the newest members of the EPIC Advisory Board. They are Jennifer Daskal, Robert Groves, Cathy O'Neil, Jennifer Mnookin, Erin Murphy, and James Waldo. The EPIC Advisory Board is a distinguished group of experts in law, technology, and public policy who contribute to EPIC's work on privacy and civil liberties issues. Professor Danielle Citron, author of "Hate Crimes in Cyberspace," was recently named Chair of the EPIC Board of Directors. Sherry Turkle and Shoshana Zuboff joined the Board of Directors.

